LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar will hear multiple cases of public interest especially a police-lawyers rift at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court.

Last week, the chief justice sought reports from the authorities concerned in various cases in a bid to address complainants’ grievances.

The prominent cases to be taken up by the apex court include alleged torture of lawyers on a policeman in sessions court, nonpayment of salaries to petrol stations workers and illegal occupation of eunuchs’ house in Arifwala while the job matter of a visually impaired girl was resolved with direction issued to the Punjab Public Service Commission to provide the special girl with a job. The visually impaired girl was not given the job in spite of clearing an exam under the PPSC.

During the hearing, he directed the presentation of footages of the clash between lawyers and the policeman at today’s hearing of a suo motu case involving lawyers alleged manhandling the police official.