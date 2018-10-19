Share:

LAHORE-Coke Studio released the final episode from its landmark Season 11 titled ‘AFTAB’ featuring ‘Dildar Sadqay’. ‘Dildar Sadqay’ sets premise for the debut of Elizabeth Rai and the return of Jawad Ahmad on the sets of Coke Studio.

The song is a master class in its atmospheric delivery as the addictive hook line finds its foundation within the string section of the arrangement and the iconic dholak beat picks up rhythmic pace. With a solid riff and sonic playfulness, “Dildar Sadqay” instantly builds an authentic musical palette that one can resonate with.

Mughal-e-Funk’s ‘Aurangzeb’ is a musical interpretation of the life and the cultural contributions made by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Primarily an instrumental composition, his regime is introduced with a melodic riff on the Sitar and guitars. The Emperor’s stringent contribution towards arts and culture is represented with sharp piano sol while the introduction of Tabla beats symbolizes counter movement against the regime.

Taking a dramatic shape with the growing ethereal Tarana sung by backing vocalists suggests the conflict between the authority and artists.

A surfeit of emotion that spills over the edges of ‘Aurangzeb’s’ arrangement, this instrumental piece is all set to become a thrilling experience for the audience.

The last song of the season 11, ‘Ko Ko Korina’ marks the debut of Ahad Raza Mir paired with the songstress Momina Mustehsan as they re-create the magic of the era by-gone. The famous love-drenched ballad finds home on the stage of Coke Studio with an up-tempo and a feel-good melody. The memorable lively antics of the lead singers and the enchanting chorus in the middle section make this version of ‘Ko Ko Korina’ a rarity to cherish.