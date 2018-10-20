Share:

BANNU - Three persons including a national hockey player and a local leader of Insaf Students Federation were gunned down by unidentified armed men in different incidents in Bannu district on Friday.

According to details, unidentified armed assailants opened fire on, Ziaur Rehman, a national player of hockey near Bannu Sports Complex, which falls in the jurisdiction of Saddar police station. The killers fled the scene after committing the crime.

Ziaur Rehman was playing hockey from Wapda. He was also incharge of Qazi Muhib Hockey Club in Bannu. Besides, he was also Wapda employee.

In another incident, Pir Gohar Ali Shah, a local leader of ISF was gunned down by unidentified men when they fired on him near Government High School No 1 in the jurisdiction of city police station. Gohar Ali Shah died on the spot. Motive behind the incident is stated to be an old enmity.

In the third similar incident, an unknown woman was killed by unidentified armed men at midnight and later threw her dead body in Tochi Nullah.

The incident happened in Baka Khel police station. Later, the dead body of the unknown woman was shifted to district headquarters hospital. To identify the woman, police shared a picture of the woman locally.

In all the three different cases, police registered cases against unknown killers and started investigation.