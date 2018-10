Share:

CHITRAL:- A Japanese tourist lady relinquished her erstwhile faith and embraced Islam as her new religion in Chitral the other day. The lady named Vicky has been renamed as Fatima. The conversion rituals were held under the supervision of prominent cleric Moulana Habibullah. The lady had earlier visited Chitral a number of times and would get information about the Islamic religion. She expressed her pleasure to be a Muslim and has informed her parents in Japan about her decision.–APP