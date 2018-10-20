Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won the three-match Asian Style Kabaddi Series against Sri Lanka Air Force played here at PAF complex on Friday.

The series was part of bilateral sports programme between the friendly air forces. PAF won the closely-contested first match 35/32 and second by 52/36. The closely-contested last match ended in a dramatic draw at 26 points each. Usman Khalid and Arsalan Maitla were the pick of the players from PAF side while from SLAF team Kurrupu and Rathanayake displayed wonderful game.

This is the first time that the Pakistan Air Force has organised the Asian Style Kabaddi series under the banner of PAF-Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Bilateral Sports Exchange. Under the same initiative, SLAF football team visited Pakistan last year and played a bilateral football series with PAF football team.