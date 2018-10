Share:

The PHC Friday closed down 15 businesses of quacks in the city. These were Madina Lab, Bilal Clinic, Ali Hajveri Jarrah, Anas Clinic, M Arshad Clinic, Hussain Dental Clinic, Hussain Dental Clinic, Roomi Dawakhana, Butt Clinic, Ali Clinic, Shahid Clinic, Tanzeel Drug House, Rana Homoeopathic Clinic, Inqalabi Shifakhana, Amir Clinic and Zeeshan Dental Clinic.