KARACHI - Scores of people took to the street on Friday to condemn the arrest of former senator and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Faisal Raza Abidi. The protesters condemned the arrest and demanded immediate release of Abidi. According to details, demos were held after Friday prayers at two key locations, Khoja Shia Asna Asheri Jama Masjid in Kharadar and Numaish Chowrangi. The participants in the protest raised slogans in favour of the former senator and termed his arrest racial.

Shia clerics Allama Nasir Abbas Naqvi, Allama Ali Qarar Naqvi and Allama Nisaar Qalandari also attended the demos to show their support for Abidi whereas family members of former PPP leader were also present on the occasion. Addressing the participants, Abidi’s father Syed Nayyer Abidi expressed his views on the issue and the arrest of his son. He said, “Faisal is a patriotic citizen of Pakistan and we condemn the terrorism cases registered against him. These cases have no credibility.”

Commenting on Abidi’s appearance in the Islamabad High Court, he said, “It is painful the way his son was forced to appear in the court in handcuffs and chains. Such a brutal treatment was not even given to Kalbushan Yadav.”

Abidi’s father urged the judiciary to dismiss all cases against Faisal Raza Abidi. He said, “Faisal has always shared his opinion on the basis of facts and documented data. He never blamed anyone.” It is pertinent to mention here that Syed Faisal Raza Abidi was arrested on September 21 by Islamabad police after a case was registered against him on court orders for using inappropriate and harsh words against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar. Cases have been lodged under anti-terrorism act.