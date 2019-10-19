Share:

Rawalpindi-A local political leader was shot dead and two others injured in a firing incident in Gujar Khan while the dead body of a 12-year-old boy kidnapped from Taxila was found under a bridge, informed sources on Saturday.

The head nurse of Benazir Bhutto Hospital, who was battling for life after wounding in an armed attack, died in intensive caring unit, they said.

Police registered cases and began investigation, sources added.

According to sources, a local political leader namely Raja Abdul Qayyum along with two relatives Suhail Ahmed and Usman Ali was heading towards a court to attend the hearing of a case when three assailants ridding on a motorcycle intercepted them near THQ Hospital, Gujar Khan. The motorcyclists sprayed bullets at car killing Raja Abdul Qayyum on spot while injuring two passersby critically, sources said. After committing the crime, the assassins managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police also rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences and recorded statements of eyewitnesses. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body and two injured to hospital. The injured were identified as Asad Khan and Awais Tanvir, sources said. Later, Suhail Abbas appeared before PS Gujar Khan officials and lodged a complaint accusing Shahzaib, Yasir and Babar of launching an armed attack on car of his uncle and killing him. Police registered case against the accused and began investigation with no arrest so far.

SP Saddar Circle Rai Mazhar Ali told media that the reason behind the murder is an old enmity. He said police are trying to arrest the fleeing killers after filing a case against them.

In Taxila, the dead body of a 12-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped two days ago from Taxila, was found under Kala Bridge, sources informed. Police rushed to the crime scene and moved the dead body to hospital with the help of Rescue 1122 where the deceased was identified as Wasif.

Talking to media men, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali said Wasif went missing two days ago from Taxila while a case in this regard registered with PS Taxila. He said he along with investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit and forensic experts inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

He said police also conducted geo-fencing of the area to trace the killers. He claimed the killers of boy would be arrested within 24 hours.

Separately, head nurse of BBH Zainab Bibi, who was battling for life in ICU of hospital after getting injured in a gun attack, died here. Doctors handed over the dead body of deceased to family after carrying out an autopsy. It may be noted that Zainab and her husband were returning from a court hearing when a 21-year-old man opened indiscriminate firing on them. In result, the husband of Zainab died on the spot while she was hospitalised in critical condition. A senior police officer confirmed the death of the lady nurse.