Rawalpindi-As many as 64 head constables in Rawalpindi division have been promoted to the next grade.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (R) Muhammad Ehsan Tufail promoted the head constables to the rank of ASI and appointed them in various police stations in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the RPO, informed a spokesman on Saturday. The police officials were promoted to the next rank on recommendation of promotion board of police department. He said a total of 44 newly promoted ASIs were of Rawalpindi, 11 from Attock and 5 belonging to Chakwal. He said 4 head constables of Jhelum were promoted to the rank of ASI.

Meanwhile, the concerned quarters of twin cities have chalked out a joint course of action to maintain law and order situation in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of proposed Azadi March of JUI-F cheif Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, the spokesman said.

“No individual or group will be allowed to block any road in the region or in twin cities,” he said. He said these decisions were taken in a joint meeting held between RPO Ehsan Tufail, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat, SSP RIB Syed Ali Akbar, DSP Syed Tahir Kazmi and other officers at Faizabad Bridge.

The spokesman said police bosses of twin cities said nobody would be allowed to take law into hands or usurp the freedom of citizens. Police would arrest the trouble makers and lock behind the bars, he said. He said it was also decided in the meeting that police would implement the SOPs issued by Ministry of Interior and Punjab Home Department in true letter and spirit.