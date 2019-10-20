Share:

ISLAMABAD - Abdullah Shafqat has defeated Nazik Khan in straight sets in the final to win the First Major General Bilal Omer Shaheed Memorial Tennis Championship 2019 here at Siraj-Ul-Haq Tennis Club, Rawalpindi. Shafqat took the first set 6-4 by breaking the 10th game of his opponent. He won the second set with the same score after breaking the second game of his opponent. Aleezay won the ladies’ singles title after beating Aqila Ayub 2-0. She took the first set 4-2 before winning the second set with the same score. In the U-10 final, Syed Jamal beat Ali Ayub, 4-2, 4-2, while Afaan Zubair defeated Syed Jamal, 4-2, 4-1, in the U-12 final. In the U-14 final, Syed Saad stunned Muhammad Obaidullah, 4-1, 4-2. In the U-18 final, Rayan Ul Haq outperformed Fawad Naveed, 6-3, 6-2. In the men’s doubles final, Syed Ibrahim/Umar Khan defeated Rayan Ul Haq/Ali Awan, 6-4, 7-5. While in the seniors’ doubles 40+ final, Col Shafqat/Capt Zafar Islam outclassed Col Zubair/Major Asif, 6-4, 6-3. Minahil thrashed Aleezay, 4-2, 4-1, in the girls’ U-14 final. Saeed-Ul-Haq was the chief organiser of the event, Col (R) Zubair Anwar was tournament director and Muhammad Bilal was tournament referee.