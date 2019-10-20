Share:

LAHORE - Pakhtunkhawa Mili Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz secretary general Ahsan Iqbal at party secretariat in Model Town on Saturday. Both the leaders discussed prevailing political situation and JUI-F led Azadi March.

Achakzai expressed concerns over detention of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leadership. He condemned inhuman attitude of authorities with Nawaz Sharif and his daughter.

Ahsan Iqbal accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of ruining the economy of Pakistan in just one year. He said that country and the nation could not afford the present rulers anymore.

“He (Imran Khan) should be sent home at the earliest in the larger interest of the nation,” he said, adding fresh elections were the only solution to the prevailing crisis.