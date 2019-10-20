Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said state institutions were pride of the nation and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, being the leader of country’s major political party, should refrain from issuing irresponsible statements against them. In a tweet, she asked Bilawal to come to his senses and better think about his acts laced with corruption.

“You are only concerned about saving corruption of your father and aunt,” SAPM said, and added, “Bilawal should think with a cool mind as to why Bhutto was not alive in Larkana anymore.” She accused PPP of spending government’s resources on its public gatherings indiscriminately, and added that party’s large gatherings were no measure to judge its popularity among masses. Reminding Bilawal of PPP’s defeat in by-polls in Larkana only two days ago, the SAPM said that people had rejected his anti-institutions rhetoric through their votes.

“Our institutions are our pride and guarantors of our defence and security,” Firdous said. “Those, who are influenced by the narrative of enemies of Pakistan, give such irresponsible statements to please their masters,” she concluded.