Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Secretary Rashid Malik inaugurated the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Junior National Tennis Championship 2019 here at PLTA Courts on Saturday. At the opening ceremony, besides Rashid, Chief Referee Faheem Siddique, players and their families were also present to witness the opening day matches. Former Davis Cup captain Rashid told media that the tournament is being contested in 11 different categories. The finals of the mega event will be played on October 23. He said that 120 players from all over the country are participating in this big tennis activity, oragnised by the PLTA. In U-18 first round, Yawar Ali played superb tennis against Hassan and outsmarted him 6-2, 6-2, Ahtesham Arif had to struggle hard to bear spirited Ahmad Nael 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, Kamran Khan comfortably outplayed Touheed Awais 6-1, 6-3, Huzaima thrashed Fakhar 6-0, 6-0, Faizan Fayyaz played tremendous tennis to overcome Hassan Ali 6-2, 6-2, and Bilal Asim defeated Hamza Jawad 6-4, 6-1. In the well-fought match between Ibrahim Abbas and Abdul Hanan Khan, the former played well to beat his opponent 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Ahmad Kamil also struggled hard to overcome fighting Arham Khan 6-2, 2-6, 6-2. Nalain Abbas outsmarted Inam Arif with the scores of 6-0, 6-2, while Muhammad Shoaib Khan toppled M Talha Khan 6-1, 6-3.