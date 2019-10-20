Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday has said that Financial Action Task Force (FATF) president had lauded Pakistan’s efforts to curb money laundering and terrorism.

In a tweet, the special assistant said that the international community has accepted sincere commitments of Pakistan to improve the status of the country. The incumbent government is determined to take more steps for the betterment of the people, she added.

The nefarious plan of Indian government to include Pakistan in FATF’s blacklist has fallen flat on its face, she added.

Earlier, Dr Firdous clarified that exploitation of people under the garb of religion will not be allowed.

She further stated that to protest is democratic right of everyone as enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan but a state can’t be formed within a state and nobody can be allowed to undermine the sovereignty of government or take the law into his hand.

She said PM Imran has taken notice of rising inflation and directed to take strict action against profiteers and hoarders. The government is well aware of its responsibilities and will safeguard the rights of people, she added.

“PM Imran has directed to maintain a database of properties of Evacuee Trust Property Board,” she said.

Meanwhile, the SAPM Awan said the Prime Minister - while chairing another meeting - directed to prepare a database of properties of Evacuee Trust Property Board in order to make best utilization of these.

She expressed federal and provincial governments will work together to devise a strategy regarding the Auqaf properties.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the claim of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif to improve the economy within six months is similar to his past statements to end loadshedding

in three months and to drag Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari on roads.

She said the PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders and their companions do not have any interest in the plight of the people.