Share:

ISLAMABAD - Mohtamim of Jamia Banoria, Karachi Mufti Naeem on Saturday vehemently opposed the participation of seminary students in Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) long march and the sit-in.

Talking to media after meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Qadri and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Mufti Naeem said seminary students must not be used for petty politics.

“Participation of seminary students in long march and the sit-in would not only send negative signals to their parents but also to the outside world,” he opined.