RHODE ISLAND-Kris Jenner, Adele, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are just some of the notable Hollywood elite making their way to Rhode Island for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding.

Guests for the couple’s nuptials began arriving to Rose Island in Newport on boats Friday evening, with the savvy matriarch among the first to arrive.

Jenner sported a charcoal gray ensemble as she arrived for the rehearsal dinner on Friday. Her coat appears to be a Tom Ford faux fur hooded coat that goes for $4850.

Later in the night, Cameron Diaz arrived at the Newport boat dock with her rock star husband Benji Madden and Adele.

Preparation is underway for Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding, as the happy couple were spotted leaving their New York City apartment on their way up to Rhode Island for their wedding. Lawrence is not just a great actor but a decent singer as well. In 2014, her performance of “The Hanging Tree” for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1” debuted at No. 12 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old Oscar winner and her 34-year-old bridegroom were seen on their way to Rhode Island. The couple dressed down for the trip, with Jennifer wearing sunglasses, an oversized camel colored sweater, satin brown skirt and beige flats. Cooke followed behind her in navy slacks, a navy sweatshirt, a black jacket and trainers, with a bag slung over his shoulder.

Meanwhile, deliveries were seen being made to their wedding venue, the extravagant Belcourt Of Newport castle, which was previously famed for being haunted with ‘unpleasant energies.’

The Louis XIII style mansion dates back to the Gilded Age and was designed by Richard Morris Hunt, the man behind the Statue Of Liberty’s pedestal.

His work also includes the entrance hall, grand stairway and outer facade of the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York City. Belcourt has had various makeovers over the years, being a venue for raucous parties in the 1990s and later offering ghost and murder mystery tours.