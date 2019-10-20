Share:

ATTOCK - The Rawalpindi Police Chief Captain (retd) Mohammad Ehsan Tufail on Saturday reviewed security arrangements at all the entry and exit points of the Attock district to maintain law and order in view of the anti-government march announced by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) on October 31 in Islamabad, according to officials.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Mohammad Ehsan Tufail along with district Police officer Shahzad Nadeem Boukhari, SSP operations Ali Akbar, district Police officers of Haripur, Nowshera and Swabi and other officials visited entry points of district Attock which borders KP province at Attock Khurd search park, Shahyia bridge, Jhari Kass motorway interchange and Burhan motorway interchange and review the security plan beside checked preparedness of police to maintain law and order situation regarding upcoming Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s (JUI-F) Azadi March. With the consultations of three different district Police officers have prepared a comprehensive strategy to prevent the entry of participants of proposed Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s ‘Azadi March’. According to sources, police have asked their counterparts in KP and Punjab to intercept JUI-F leaders, activists and workers in their limits along with any possible participants at the district level.