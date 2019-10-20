Share:

KASUR-Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid on Saturday claimed that best possible healthcare facilities are available for patients in all public-sector hospitals across Punjab province.

“Comprehensive measures have been undertaken to revolutionise the health sector and ensure availability of modern medical facilities to the common man at their doorsteps,” Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid state during a surprise visit to DHQ Hospital Kasur here.

The minister inspected provision of medical facilities to patients in Urology and Paediatric wards besides visiting different sections of the hospital.

Talking to the media, Dr Yasmeen Rashid asserted that doctors are serving the ailing humanity with devotion, adding that the government is committed to providing best medical care to patients.

“The PTI government, according to its manifesto, will bring about real change in public hospitals and ensure that the common man avails modern healthcare without any hassle,” she reiterated.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid informed the health department has inducted 30,000 new doctors and medical staff during the current fiscal year to end shortage of doctors in the government hospitals.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government is bringing revolution in the health sector, as at least 7.2million health cards are being distributed among the deserving people in the first phase.

Dr Yasmeen Rashid said the department is making the Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology fully functional by increase capacity of the hospital to 420 beds.

Replying to a query, she said the government is trying its best to overcome the dengue outbreak in the province “The patients are being provided free of cost treatment and anti-dengue spray is also underway,” the minister informed.

She urged JUI-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman to take out long march for Kashmir cause as he (Fazl) remained chairman of the Kashmir Committee for 12 years.

She stressed that in the prevailing scenario national unity is of great importance to highlight Kashmir issue in a best manner in the world.