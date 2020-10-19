Share:

LAHORE-Descon continues its Manpower Services despite the prevailing challenges caused by COVID-19. The company believes that now more than ever it’s important to shape and tailor its services according to the needs of the customers to provide strategic solutions to their changing needs. Descon’s team stood strong in these challenging circumstances while the manpower requirement for Qatar Gas turnaround was honoured. Descon takes great pride in providing services despite difficult work conditions. Keeping its employees and customers’ safety in view, the company adopted strict COVID-19 SOPs. In-person reporting to the Descon headquarters was discouraged, the documentation/screening of candidates was done using contemporary techniques and for the first time, all the candidates were exclusively recruited from Pakistan, on the client’s request, to fulfil the manpower requirement. Manpower Services have been in full swing from Pakistan while fulfilling and putting global safety measures into place to keep employees and their families safe.

Descon is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and as the condition has evolved swiftly across the country, the well-being and health of their employees and customers remain their utmost priority. The company has also conducted more than 600 COVID-19 tests in its headquarters for the ease of the workforce and all were negative. The tests were conducted by the labs authorized by the Qatar Government and all these employees have reached Qatar safely, with further recruitment in progress.