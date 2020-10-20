Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday said justice cannot be served where federation attacks provinces and top officer of a province is kidnapped.

While talking to media Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) could not decide about the nature of cases till date. Thousands of worthless documents were submitted in court. Only that decision will be announced which will be sent in writing to court.”

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said, “Season two of arrests is about to begin. We have been facing NAB cases for two and a half years.

The cases are being created to defame PML-N. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers are hiding behind national institutions time and again. Politics has been taken towards anarchy.”