Share:

Rawalpindi-Pirwadhai police have arrested a man involved in sodomising a teenager and locked him up, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Ibadat Hussain, against whom a case was also registered, he added.

Police have obtained physical remand of the accused from a court of law and started investigation.

According to him, a citizen appeared before PS Pirwadhai officials and lodged a complaint stating Ibadat Hussain lured his 12-year-old son for money and took him to a rented room where he assaulted him sexually. After committing crime, the accused managed to escape from the scene, the applicant told police.

He requested police to register case against the rapist and to arrest him. Taking action, police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Meanwhile, SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar has also constituted a special police team under the surveillance of SHO PS Pirwadhai SI Raja Nadim Zafar tasking it to arrest the alleged rapist. The police team managed to catch the accused through human intelligence, he said.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas and SP Rai Mazhar appreciated the efforts of the police team including SHO SI Raja Nadim Zafar for netting a criminal involved in heinous crime.

Meanwhile, Westridge police have recovered a stolen car from custody of a detained car lifter, who was arrested by police after an exchange of fire, said police spokesman.