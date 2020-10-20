Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday decided to adopt an aggressive posture over the on-going anti-government campaign of the 11-party opposition alliance and its criticism of the state institutions.

The decision was taken at a meeting of high-level political committee that was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the PM directed the ruling party leadership as well as key federal ministers that all efforts should be put in to bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif back to the country, an official source said while quoting the prime minister as having said.

The PM also reiterated its resolve that its government would not show any flexibility with the opposition over its principled stance on corruption.

He told the participants that all on-going corruption cases would be taken to their logical conclusion at any cost.

The meeting decided that the criticism of opposition leaders against the state institutions in the rallies of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and at other forums would be replied in an effective and aggressive way.

The PM also informed the participants about the guidelines of the government to respond to these allegations.

Last week, Prime Minister Iman Khan while addressing the Corona Relief Tiger Force at Islamabad’s Convention Centre had lashed out at former PM Nawaz Sharif for criticizing the army in his Gujranwala rally. He had said that he would make every possible effort to bring PML-N supremo back to the country.

Maryam asked to question Safdar’s arrest to her ally

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz should question about arrest of her husband Captain (Redt) Safdar to her ally Bilawal Bhutto, who controls Sindh police.

Commenting on the arrest of Captain Safdar, he said Sindh police was under complete and direct control of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari - remember how dearly they wanted Inspector General of their choice for Sindh.

“Either the arrest of Safdar was staged by Maryam or her new ally propaganda as publicity stunt or both of you (PPP and PML-N) working against each other, still which one is it. “What your husband did on Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum was despicable - was it on your instigation,” he tweeted.