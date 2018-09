Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardar enquired after senior journalist Saeed Azhar and prayed for his early recovery from disease. PPP leaders Munawar Anjum, Barrister Amir Hasan and Iftikhar Shahid visited Saeed Azhar and presented bouquet to him on behalf of their party chief. Meanwhile, other senior journalists including Lahore Press Club office bearers also visited him at Services hospital.