Share:

LONDON-Dua Lipa looks to Nelly Furtado for lyrical inspiration. The ‘New Rules’ hitmaker channels heartbreak into her music just like the ‘Maneater’ singer.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, Dua said: ‘’I’ve been listening to her album since I was really little, at first I didn’t know what it meant. ‘’It escalated to where I kept on listening to those albums and I started to understand the lyrics and it had more of a meaning.’’ Nelly’s influence on Dua has more than paid off as the 23-year-old star is one of pop music’s hottest commodities. Dua teamed up with Silk City’s Diplo and Mark Ronson on her latest smash hit single ‘Electricity’, and the latter believes the ‘One Kiss’ hitmaker will be as big as Adele or Amy Winehouse after they worked together on the track. He said recently: ‘’I’m such a huge a fan of Dua Lipa, her voice is great, it’s got electricity. ‘’To watch her do her thing is amazing. She is the first UK pop solo artist to crack America since... I don’t even know. ‘’I mean I’m not talking about Adele or Amy, but like someone who makes really good danceable pop music. ‘’It feels like she has done something special, it’s like rarified air.’’ Dua is currently working on her second album, but she recently announced she is dropping a deluxe edition of her 2017 self-titled LP on October 19, featuring three new tracks.

They are an exclusive collaboration with K-Pop megastars, BLACKPINK - a South Korean girl group consisting of four members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa - for the song ‘Kiss and Make Up’, as well as ‘Want To’ and ‘Running’.

Teasing her fans on Twitter, Dua said: ‘’So excited to release a super deluxe edition of my album on October 19th with 3 NEW SONGS!! Think of this as a little gift to wrap up this album cycle! Thank you for all the love and support.

‘’I’m so happy that you guys are happy! I was very excited about thissss but also sad bc it’s coming to an end. But also happy bc new music and new era!!’’