RIYADH - Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday that a mosque, a private home and an agricultural well were damaged in a missile attack on the Dhahran Aljanoob province in the southwestern border.

Mohammed AL-Assami, spokesperson of the civil defense of Asir region, was quoted by the official Saudi Press Agency as saying that the projectile was shot from Yemen by the Houthi militia.

The missile targeted a village in the province and no injuries were reported in the attack. This was one of many similar attacks on Saudi border cities by the Houthi militias in response to the airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

The Saudi-led coalition has intervened in Yemen’s civil war since March 2015 to support Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who was forced to exile by the Houthi rebels. The coalition said Monday that the total number of missiles shot by the Houthis at Saudi Arabia has reached 197 so far.