Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Asad Ullah thrashed Muhammad Ahmad 3-0 in the U-17 event of the National Junior Squash Championship 2019 here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.

Asad was completely dominating the proceedings and simply toying with his opponent in the first set. He pushed his opponent to all corners of the court and took the set 11-3 by playing superb squash. The second set was a different affair altogether. Asad was looking a bit nervous in the start, while Ahmad was responding fire with fire. But then Asad suddenly started building pressure on his opponent by playing some classic shots. He not just came from behind to level the game, but took five points more in a row to grab the second set 11-7. In the third set, Asad continued his classic game and fully overcame his opponent, who was exhausted and unable to move freely. Ultimately, Asad took the set 11-2 to win the encounter in just 17 minutes.

Meanwhile, top seed Haris Qasim defeated Danish 3-0 in 16 minutes in the U-19 event of the championship to send a clear warning to the other competitors. Haris took the first set 11-7 before taking the second and third set 11-2 and 11-8 respectively.

In the other U-17 matches, Khaqan Malik beat Ahad Shaukat 3-1 in 25 minutes, 16-11, 11-8, 9-11 and 11-3, Hammad Khan defeated Subhan Ahmad 3-0 in 14 minutes, 11-7, 11-3 and 11-4, Huzaifa Zahid stunned Sheraz Akbar 3-0 in 14 minutes, 11-9, 11-8 and 11-2, Noor Zaman beat Afnan Mudassir 3-0 in 13 minutes, 11-7, 11-3 and 11-3, Ashab Irfan outplayed Fahad Sharif 3-0 in 16 minutes, 11-1, 12-10 and 11-3, Junaid Khan thrashed Ali-ud-din 3-0 in 15 minutes, 11-1, 11-3 and 12-10, Noman beat Ali Sher 3-1 in 27 minutes, 12-14, 11-8, 11-9 and 11-9, and Afaq Khan defeated Ammad Ahmad 3-1 in 22 minutes, 8-11, 11-9, 13-11 and 11-3.

In the other U-19 matches, Saqib Iqbal beat Hammad Khan 11-7, 11-8, 8-11 and 15-13, Hamza Sharif defeated Awais Ahmed 11-1, 11-1 and 11-1, Uzair Shaukat stunned Waqar Naeem 11-5, 12-10 and 11-3, Zeeshan Malik thrashed Ahmad Hasham 11-9, 11-9 and 11-9, Zohair Shahid outplayed Ahmad Hassan 11-7, 11-8 and 11-9, Junaid Khan beat Awais Malik 11-2, 11-2 and 11-2, Hassan Raza defeated Muhammad Usman 11-5, 11-8, 7-11, 7-11 and 11-2, Muhammad Farhan Hashmi stunned Muhammad Qasim Norani 11-4, 11-3 and 11-3, Moaz Khan defeated Ali Jansher 11-7, 11-4 and 11-8, Zeeshan Zeb thrashed Abubakar 11-1, 11-0 and 11-3, Malik Abdul Moiz beat Fakhar Zain 11-7, 11-9 and 11-3, Atif Malik won over Arbab Mehran 10-12, 9-11, 11-8,11-3 and11-8, Rafi Khan defeated Abdul Wajid 11-6, 11-8 and 11-8, and Naveed Rehman stunned Muhammad Faraz 11-7,11-7 and 11-4.

In the girls U-19 category, Sana beat Kainat 6-11, 11-7, 11-8 and 11-4, Iqra Jahanzeb defeated Amna Malik 11-9, 11-6 and 11-9, Hira Aqeel stunned Maira 8-11, 11-5, 11-9 and 11-6, Minahil Aqeel thrashed Faseeha 11-3, 11-4 and 11-2, and Maryam Malik beat Luiza Aftab 11-1, 11-5 and 11-1. Amna Fayyaz, Bisma Jahanzeb, Sibgha Arshad, Komal Khan and Minahil Durrani received walkovers.