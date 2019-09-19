Share:

ZURICH - FIFA president Gianni Infantino has raised hopes that Iran will lift a ban on women entering soccer stadiums before a World Cup qualifying game next month. Attention on the ban intensified when a 29-year-old activist, Sahar Khodayari, died this month after setting herself on fire outside a courthouse. She had been detained for dressing as a man to enter a soccer stadium and believed she faced six months in prison. Infantino said in a statement Thursday “now is the moment to change things and FIFA is expecting positive developments starting in the next Iran home match.” Iran, the top-ranked team in Asia, hosts Cambodia at the 78,000-capacity Azadi Stadium in Tehran on Oct. 10. Infantino has been urging Iran’s government to lift the 40-year ban imposed after the Islamic Revolution. FIFA’s statutes prohibit discrimination by member federations, and could allow for Iran to be suspended from international soccer.