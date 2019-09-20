Share:

SARGODHA - All kind of railway traffic was suspended as a locomotive derailed at railway station Sargodha while the relief train coming from Malikwal was also faulted on its way to Sargodha Junction. An inquiry has been held over the incident by high ups of Pakistan Railway. The locomotive derailed and entangled in railway track during shunting over which local railway authorities suspended railway traffic towards the Sargodha Junction and trains stopped at outer railway stations. Later special relief train including crane was intimated at Malikwal to clear the railway track. But the locomotive of special relief train also became out of order and train stopped between Malikwal and Sargodha. Passengers suffer too much due to suspension of trains. However after hectic efforts derailed locomotive was again mounted on track and suspended railway traffic resumed for traveling. Meanwhile, police ablaze 200 kilogram of narcotics under supervision of Senior Civil Judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik. Inspector legal Qasim Hayat submitted a written application to District and Session Judge Sargodha. District and Session Judge constituted a committee led by Senior Civil Judge Ahsan Mehmood Malik and other members Inspector legal Qasim Hayat SHO PS Saddar Haji Ahmed and others were among members. Police extinguished five mounds narcotics by fire.