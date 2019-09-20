Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik has taken a serious notice regarding the abduction and killing of three children in Chunian area of district Kasur.

In a notice issued to federal secretary interior, inspector general police and home secretary Punjab, Senator Rehman Malik has directed that a detailed report on the abduction and murder of innocent children in Kasur may be furnished to the committee within three days.

The matter will be taken up in the meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Interior on 27th September, 2019 in which the IGP and home secretary Punjab will brief the committee in person.

The notice states that it has been reported in the media that three children, namely Ali Hussain S/o Afzal, 9 years old; Salman S/o Muhammad Akram Ansari, 08 years old and Muhammad Imran S/o Muhammad Ramzan, 12 years old were abducted from Mohallah Ghausia Abad and Rana Town of Chunia and it has also been reported that the said children were murdered after getting sexually tortured.

Senator Rehman Malik directed that the culprits behind this heinous crime shall be identified and no stone should be left unturned to give them an exemplary punishment to set a precedent. He has directed that the parents or nominees of the victim children will also be invited to the meeting for their statements. He asked the details of each victim, copy of the FIR and the date of first complaint of missing of each child.

The PPP senator asked what action was taken on the complaint of parents of victim children and how many suspects were arrested. He has asked for the geo-fencing of the victims’ houses. The chairman also directed to present the post-mortem report of each victim and possibility of any link with child pornography. He has asked for the DNA report of each victim and DNA of any other contact with the each body of the victim.

While expressing his dismay over the alarming increase in the child abuses incidents in the district Kasur of Punjab, Senator Malik has directed the home secretary Punjab to take extraordinary actions and utilize all the resources to identify the group and motives behind this “monstrous crime” against the innocent children. He said that it is the need of the hour to introduce a law suggesting more stringent punishment for those who commit such crimes so that the recurrence of child abuses could be curbed once for all.