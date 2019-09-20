Share:

LAHORE - PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif met his elder brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Thursday and discussed with him the prevailing political situation in the country.

This was the second meeting in a week.

The first one was held a couple of days ago on special permission from the relevant authorities. It had fueled speculations about a possible deal between Sharifs and the government.

However, both sides have refuted the impression.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said in categorical terms that he will not give Sharifs an NRO at any cost.

Likewise, former foreign and defence minister Khwaja Asif, who had accompanied Shehbaz Sharif during the meeting a few days ago has been quoted as saying that the former prime minister was in no hurry to come out of jail. He said the former premier wanted to prove that all allegations against him were baseless.

In the Islamabad High Court where Mr Sharif’s appeal is being heard, the former prime minister’s counsel sought time to start arguments. He told the court that he would take at least three months to conclude his arguments.

It is said that on Thursday Shehbaz Sharif informed his elder brother about the sit-in and lockdown of Islamabad by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

There are reports that the former Punjab chief minister is of the view that the sit-in should be delayed till November.

The arrest of PPP leader Khursheed Shah on charges of assets beyond means also came under discussion.