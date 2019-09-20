Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Thursday inaugurated e-court/video-link and a new website of the Supreme Court and Supreme Court Research Centre.

The chief Justice introduced litigant-friendly initiatives towards transformation of the apex court through Information Communication Technology (ICT), a press release said.

The aim to launch video link system and a new website of the apex court is to use modern technology in the speedy completion of cases, to enable effective decision making and to provide convenience to the litigants.

To make ease of litigation a reality, the chief justice has envisioned the information communication technology (ICT) transformation of the Supreme Court .

As such, a Supreme Court IT Committee under the supervision of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has collaborated with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to establish a live video link between the principal seat and its four branch registries.

It is already paying dividends by making it cost-effective for lawyers and litigants to participate in case proceedings via their nearest registry instead of having to travel to Islamabad. NADRA has further helped the Supreme Court to launch a new website for the apex court.

Furthermore, the judges can hear court proceedings from the principal seat for any branch registry. To date, a total of 138 cases have been heard using the video-link in a short span of five weeks from all four registries.

Recently, the New Judicial Year event was also broadcast live to all four registries simultaneously using this system.

The new dynamic website has been built from the ground-up with the end-users in mind, i.e., the judges, advocates, and most importantly the litigants. The primary goal is to guarantee the ease of litigation as per the vision of the Chief Justice.

Modern website features and tools have been introduced such as an Online Case Search with the provision of complete history of any case of the court. A new ‘Judgment search’ and a ‘Cause List search’ in which users will be able to use multiple search parameters to help study the important case law, with the ability to print in a PDF format.

Other features include important news highlights, Museum Gallery, Judge Profiles and a Photo Gallery highlighting the architectural marvel of the Supreme Court Building.