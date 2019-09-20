Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) Thursday fixed October 4, a date to indict PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and other accused in Park Lane reference connected with mega money laundering and fake accounts scam.

The accused were provided the copies of corruption references against them in compliance of the court orders this day.

Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur were produced before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after meeting their judicial remand time in Park Lane and Thatta Water Supply references.

During the hearing, Zardari arrived at the rostrum and requested the court to let him meet with his legal team for consultation which was accepted by the judge.

The court adjourned the Park Lane case till October 4, while Thatta Water Supply reference till October 7.