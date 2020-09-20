Share:

LARKANA - Two armed criminals looted a jewellery shop located in Resham Gally here on Saturday morning and deprived the goldsmith of gold worth Rs70,000 and cash of Rs 35,000. Ghulam Asghar alias Jani Khichi told newsmen that as soon as he opened the shop in the morning he sent his son for photocopies of few documents and when he left two men entered the shop and took out arms.

He said they deprived me of cash and golden ornaments and fled away without fear of law despite deployment of cops for providing security. He said crime was constantly rising in Larkana despite tall claims by SSP Masood Bangash.