Attock-Chief Executive Officer Health Attock Dr Sohail Ejaz has said that this government is according priority to health sector to ensure maximum health facilities to the people specially those living in far flung areas. He said this while talking to newsmen.

He said that the vacant seats of doctors and paramedics are being filled on merit in a transparent manner. He said that more than 50 doctors, dental surgeons and gynaecologists have been appointed who will soon join their duty places. While giving details of the doctors recently appointed, he said that seven doctors and one dental surgeon has been appointed in DHQ Hospital Attock , three doctors in THQ Hospital Hasanabdal, nine doctors including one gynaecologist in THQ Hospital Pindigheb, three doctors in THQ Hospital Fatehjang, two doctors in THQ Hospital Hazro, four doctors each for BHU Maghian, Nilhad, Jatial and Tarap, one dental surgeon for BHU Ghourghushti, 11 doctors for Rural Health Centres which include Chhab, Domel, Bahtar, Rangoo, Domel and seven doctors for rural dispensaries which include Pind Sirhal, Sidrial, Kahal, Barwala, Humak, Jangal and Tawal have been appointed.

He said that especially the seats of doctors in rural dispensaries have been lying vacant since long and no authority was giving priority to it. Dr Sohail Ejaz said that availability of medicines in all hospitals, health centres and dispensaries and presence of staff is also being ensured.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz while replying a question said that Mother and Child Health Care Hospital has been established which will help control mortality rate and will ensure better health facilities.