LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan has opted to stay away from the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) because of its vague agenda, its Emir Senator Sirajul Haq said on Saturday. “The JI could not sit with those who are equally responsible for the destruction of the country,” he said while addressing a seminar in memory of Maulana Abdus Sattar Niazi. He expressed doubts the Sunday’s gathering would come forward with a clear and solid strategy to bring the country out of crises. However, he said, holding the APC was the right of the opposition parties and one could only hope it would made some positive impact on future politics. He said the opposition parties gathering today (Sunday) must present their program before the masses. He said that two major opposition parties backed the government proposed FATF related legislation in the National Assembly and the Senate despite knowing the fact that the laws would push the country in the permanent slavery of the international powers. The PML-N and the PPP, he said, failed to play the role of real opposition and they hardly raised the issues pertaining to the plight of public in past two years. He said it had been proved that the three major parties were the sides of the same coin and representative of the class which had been ruling Pakistan for decades.

These ruling elite, he said, had nothing to do with the quandary of the masses rather their all politics revolved around saving their personal and petty interests. He said the JI would never hesitate to be the part of joint opposition parties if they decided to challenge the government policy and raise genuine problems of the masses.