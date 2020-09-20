Share:

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in his address at APC, said that the government has failed in every aspect and selected PM have left poor people on mercy of the floods.

Four million have lost their jobs, free medicines are no longer provided in the hospitals, price of sugar has crossed Rs100 and price of wheat is at record high during first two years of current government, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that dictatorships in the country’s history put a black mark on everything including democracy. Talking about the 2018 elections, he said: "Remember when a selected government came into power and the selected prime minister promised the nation that the discrepancy in the elections, the disappearance of the RTS system, and the pre-engineering of election results would be investigated.