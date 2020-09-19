Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday clarified that Senator Faisal Javed paid Rs46,127 tax in the year 2018.

The FBR has clarified the news appearing in electronic media regarding the tax paid by Senator Faisal Javed after issuance of Tax Directory for Tax Year 2018 by FBR. Earlier, on Friday, the FBR issued tax directory of parliamentarians that showed the tax paid by senators, members national and provincial assemblies. The tax directory showed top leaders of PTI including Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed, Senator Shammid Afridi and Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed had not paid any tax during the year 2018.

However, following the news, Faisal Javed has approached the FBR and informed that his CNIC and tax paid have been incorrectly mentioned in the Tax Directory. Upon verification from record, it has been found that CNIC and tax paid by the Senator is correctly mentioned in the Tax Directory of all taxpayers for Tax Year 2018 at serial No. 499903, however Parliamentarians Directory contains incorrect details of his CNIC and tax payment. The correct record shows tax of Rs 46,127 paid by him. The Parliamentarians Directory has also been updated after correction. “FBR regrets the inconvenience caused to the Parliamentarian on this inadvertent mistake,” the FBR said in a statement.

According to the tax directory of parliamentarians, at least 177 lawmakers, including 59 members of the National Assembly and three senators did not pay any tax for the year that ended June 30th, 2018. Around 14 members from the Balochistan provincial assembly paid zero tax. According to the Tax Directory, 14 provincial members of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly did not pay tax in year 2018. As many as 66 provincial members of the Punjab Assembly paid zero tax. Meanwhile, the Parliamentarians Tax Directory showed that 21 members of Sindh provincial assembly paid zero tax in the year 2018.

It is worth mentioning here that top taxpayers among parliamentarians are former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who has paid Rs241.32 million in taxes. PTI MNA Mohammad Najeeb Haroon paid Rs140 million, and Mumtaz Ali with Rs34.06 million in taxes. Senator Talha Mehmood paid Rs29.2 million in taxes, Taj Mohammad Afridi paid Rs28.2 million, Sajid Turi paid Rs17 million, Senator Farogh Naseem paid Rs35 million, Omar Ayub paid Rs26.05 million and Shaukat Ali paid Rs14.6 million.