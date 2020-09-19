Share:

LAHORE-A delegation of SNGPL Board of Directors and management, led by chairperson Roohi Raees Khan, Saturday paid visit to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan to discuss various developmental projects in the province and the progress of savings of gas losses and channelising the same for domestic & industrial use.

This is very first time in the history of SNGPL that the Board of directors chairperson and members had meeting with Chief Minister KP. The honorable chairperson and members acknowledged the importance of KP province for SNGPL as this province caters for almost 50% gas demand of SNGPL consumers in the country. During the meeting, various important matters were discussed with the chief minister and his team regarding the ongoing gas development projects in KP and the vision of Board of Directors for initiation of further developmental works in the province. It was discussed that the gas developmental projects in Swat are under progress and will be further expedited while it was assured that further gasification of the northern areas including Madyan and Bahrain will also be carried out in line with the vision of the government for clean and green Pakistan.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also acknowledged the vision and contribution of SNGPL towards development in the province. He committed with the chairperson and board of directors that the remaining further funds for extension and rehabilitation of gas network in the oil and gas producing districts will be approved and released soon which will bring reduction of the gas losses in these areas.

It was also discussed during the meeting that concrete measures will be taken on priority by SNGPL for addressing the low pressure issues in various tail end pockets in the province.

It was reiterated by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the SNGPL delegation that both the provincial government and SNGPL will move with each other in close liason for the betterment of the country, saving of the national exchequer and facilitation of the general public. The meeting will help in building better relationship between the gas supplier KP province & SNGPL. It will help to resolve various matters with mutual understanding.