ISLAMABAD-TechAbout, a prestigious IT company, was awarded the Presidential Exports Trophy 2020 for outstanding achievement in exports at a ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Saddar.

President Dr Arif Alvi presented the award trophy to TechAbout CEO Jazib Zaman at a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Saddar. The Exports Trophy award is given on the basis of exceptional performance in improving the economic position of the country by highest exports.

Speaking to the members of LCCI Executive Committee and business community present at the event, President Alvi highlighted the potential of the information technology (IT) sector to drive growth in the economy, create high quality jobs, and bolster the country’s foreign exchange inflows. He spoke of the government’s efforts to digitize the economy to improve transparency and IT investments. President Alvi, in his speech, congratulated Jazib Zaman, CEO of TechAbout, on achieving this award as it was the only IT company that won the Presidential Exports Trophy 2020.