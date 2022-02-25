News Desk

Policeman injured in DI Khan attack

 

Unidentified motorcyclists on Friday opened fire on a policeman in Dera Ismail Khan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, inflicting bullet wounds to him.

According to police, the policeman identified as Constable Khan Bahadur sustained injuries in an attack from two motorcyclists in Qayyum Nagar area of DI Khan.

The police after the incident cordoned off the area and launched a search operation against the suspects, who successfully fled after the entire episode. “The injured cop has been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment,” they said.

At least three police officials got wounded when two hand grenades were lobbed at Peshawar’s Phando police station on February 19.

According to the police, an unidentified miscreant with his face covered with a piece of cloth hurled two hand grenades at the police station at 6:24 am and got away.

As a result of the attack, three cops were wounded and rushed to a nearby medical facility.

A bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene and collected evidence. It confirmed that grenades were hurled at the police station.

CCTV footage available with ARY News shows a man tossing hand grenades from outside the police station.

A police official said that the police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence. A letter has been written to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further probe into the incident.

