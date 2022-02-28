APP

Two days golf event concludes in Multan

MULTAN – The two-day golf event held at Asia’s largest Signature Golf and Country Club – Rumanza DHA – that concluded here on Sunday. The 18 national and 12 international players have participated in the event. The challenge match was played between two teams consisting of three players from each team. The team led by international golfer Charlie Hull won the match against Rafa Cabrera team with 14-12 points. The legendary squash player Jansher Khan distributed the trophies and prizes among winner and runner up teams. While holding a press conference, international players McDowell, Rafa Cabrera, Charlie Hull and national player Hamza Amin said that Rumanza golf course was fantastic and they really enjoyed it.

