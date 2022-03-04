News Desk

Peshawar blast is conspiracy to destabilize country: Sheikh Rashid

Taking notice of the deadly suicide blast inside a mosque in Peshawar, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has sought report from the chief secretary and Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

In a tweet, the Interior Minister strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed sorrow over the loss of innocent lives.

Later, speaking to a news channel, Sheikh Rashid termed the incident “a conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan at the time when an international cricket team is visiting the country.”

The minister said he chairs meeting every week to discuss internal security issues but there was no such threat alert.

