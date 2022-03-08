News Desk

CM Buzdar meets members of National Assembly

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday held a meeting with the members of National Assembly (NA) in Islamabad.

According to the details, among those who called on him were Chief Whip Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Dhandla and Ghulam Bibi Bharwana.

In the meeting, the political situation, thwarting the opposition’s movement and future course of action were discussed. While the members of National Assembly expressed full confidence in the leadership of PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Bazdar.

The CM of Punjab also mentioned that they stand united against the political agenda of the opposition parties and further said that we will thwart the opposition’s no-confidence motion together.

The opposition’s propaganda cannot create chaos in our ranks. They will not be able to recruit members for the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly. Imran Khan has the full support of all members of NA, added Usman Buzdar.

