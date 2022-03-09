PM vows to continue war against corrupt mafia

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed his commitment to continue the fight against corrupt mafia in order to bring them under the ambit of law, and said that no NRO will be given to the corrupt elements.

Addressing an event in connection with International Women Day in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, the prime minister said, “A skipper in a match was always ready to counter the attack of his opponent.” The PM said all attempts and designs of corrupt politicians against his government would meet failure.

The prime minister said this fight against corrupt mafia is also important for protection of rights of weak segments of society including the women.

PM Khan expressed his firm confidence that he would emerge successful in the fight against the corrupt mafia.

Referring to no-confidence motion by opposition against him, the prime minister said, he is ready for any move of his opponents.

He said that the government has worked wholeheartedly for the empowerment of women folk over the past three years.

“History will remain testimony to it that the effort was not aimed at securing votes, but to provide fundamental rights to women,” Khan said.

The prime minister pointed out that women in Europe got inheritance rights in 1920 but our holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatam-un-Nabiyeen Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Ala Alayhee Wa Ashabehi Wassalam gave the same about fifteen hundred years ago. He, however, regretted that women in Pakistan do not get their due rights.

“We have now introduced inheritance rights law for women, and now it is the responsibility of the entire society including that of the administration to ensure its implementation,” the PM remarked.

The prime minister underlined the need for women’s education to take forward the country. Regretting that education of girls was ignored in the past, he said the present government has taken several initiatives to ensure their education.

He said under Ehsaas programme, ninety-eight percent of the disbursements go into the hands of women. About five hundred billion rupees have so far been disbursed under this programme.

Imran Khan said that we are also giving more stipends and scholarships to the girls.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem stressed that implementation of inheritance rights law is important for empowerment of women. He emphasised for greater awareness about the structural changes, brought by the government in different laws so that they could actually benefit from them.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Parliamentary Secretary for Law Maleeka Bokhari also spoke on the occasion.