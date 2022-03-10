CM Buzdar meets 40 MPAs ‘in a day’

LAHORE – Amid visible signs of a major split in the PTI’s parliamentary party in Punjab Assembly, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar met with more than 40 Assembly members on Wednesday. Matters pertaining to the political situation and progress on development projects came under discussion.

Assembly members reportedly reposed their full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during their meetings.

The Chief Minister said that opposition parties wanted to create political anarchy in the country. He regretted that by creating political instability, colossal damage was being done to the strengthening economy. He emphasized: “We are all soldiers of PM Imran Khan and would steadfastly foil every nefarious design of the opposition.” He lambasted that the agenda of opposition to create political unrest in the country was witness to the masses. He denounced that three and a half years record of opposition as contrary to the national interests. CM regretted that opposition by indulging into negative politics had damaged the national interests. It did not tantamount to patriotism to work against the interests of Pakistan, he added.

He stressed that PM Imran Khan had always given first and foremost priority to the interests of Pakistan. He disclosed that the motive behind opposition parties’ negative politics was to conceal their loot and plunder.

He categorically remarked that the opposition would face defeat after facing successive failures. CM stated that PTI was united under the dynamic leadership of PM Imran Khan and we would collectively foil all conspiracies to create fissures in the ranks of PTI. He deplored that those indulging into politics of disunity would gain nothing in the prevailing conditions.

He vowed that the dreams of opposition would never be fulfilled. “Assembly members are my colleagues, always give them due respect and have resolved the genuine work of elected representatives on priority basis,” he remarked. He highlighted that the PTI government had set a new example of public service during its three and a half years tenure. He informed that not a single scandal of PTI had come to surface while tales of corruption used to come to light every passing day in the past. Usman Buzdar remarked that the continuity of meetings with the elected representatives would continue. He deplored that the negative politics of the opposition was poisonous for the country and the nation. The masses have nothing to do with the politics of unrest, he added. The nation would never forget the opposition for creating political anarchy in the country, he maintained.

“We were united, are united and will remain so in future as well,” he vowed. “My doors are open for all of you. We will not do injustice to anyone and politics of revenge is not our practice and your genuine grievances will be redressed,” he stated. He remarked that the name of our party was ‘Tehreek-e-Insaf’ and we believe in adhering to justice. The respect of Assembly members is my honour. The conspiratorial elements failed earlier and their designs would not succeed in future as well, he emphasized. He stated that we always gave answers to criticism by doing politics of service and would continue to do so. Provincial Ministers and Assembly Members while talking with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar categorically expressed their full trust in his leadership. “You are our Chief Minister and we are united under your leadership,” they remarked. Those who met with CM included Provincial Ministers Mian Khalid Mahmood, Asad Khokhar, Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Shaukat Lalika, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Yasir Humayun, Adviser Hanif Pitafi, Members Punjab Assembly Khuram Khan Laghari, Ahmed Shah Khagga, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat, Ch. Liaqat Ali, Saleem Sarwar Jora, Ch. Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry, Iftikhar Gondal, Fateh Khaliq Bandiyal, Maj. (R) Muhammad Latasab Sati, Sardar Ahmad Ali Dreshak, Sardar Mohyuddin Khosa, Sardar Javed Khan Lund, Syed Sabtain Raza, Nazir Chohan, Shakeel Shahid, Umer Farooq, Ali Akhtar, Saeed Ahmad, Khurram Ijaz, Umer Aftab, Talat Naqvi, Syeda Sonia Ali, Raza Shah, Mahindar Pal Singh and others. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly, MPA Syed Abbas Shah was also present on this occasion.