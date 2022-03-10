Our Staff Reporter

Our all allies are with PTI, claims Haleem

KARACHI – Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, said that no-confidence move will prove political suicide for band of the most wanted criminals. Haleem, while speaking to media persons along with PTI’s nominated candidate for Senate election Agha Arslan here at Sindh Assembly building on Wednesday, said: “We believe our all allies including MQM-P, PML-Q and GDA are with PTI while trivial issues of some PTI members would also be settled down.” It was almost impossible for the opposition to draw together required number of 172, he added. Haleem Adil said that PTI and other opposition parties have boycotted polling for Senate seat from Sindh that fell vacant after disqualification of PTI leader Faisal Vawda though opposition took part in electioneering process as we did not want PPP candidate return unopposed.

