Staff Reporter

Steps taken to improve condition of parks: Dist East Administrator

KARACHI- Administrator District East Rehmatullah Sheikh on Thursday said that steps were being taken to gradually improve the condition of parks.  He expressed these views while inspecting Olympian Iftikhar Syed Park Ground and Shantinagar Park UC-23 at Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block-6. He was accompanied by Superintendent Engineer B&R Salman Memon, Additional Director Tauqeer Abbas and Director Parks. Olympian Iftikhar Syed was also present along with Gulshan Iqbal Agha Sameer.  During his visit to Iftikhar Syed Park, he directed the officials concerned for development of the park and ground and said that Iftikhar Syed is rendering significant services for the promotion of sports, healthy activities. During the inspection of Shanti Nagar Park, he directed the officers to take immediate steps to further improve the park. Swings and benches should be placed in the park, he said. During his visit to Syed Park, Olympian Iftikhar Syed briefed the administrator about the sports activities and said that most of contests during the Mini Olympics-2019 organized by the DMC East were held here.

