Prize distribution ceremony of 16th Shah Khan SKI Cup and National Biathlon Championship 2020 held at PAF SKI Resort Naltar

Prize distribution ceremony of 16th Shah Khan Ski Cup & National Biathlon Championship-2022 was held at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar. Brigadier (Retd) Syed Kausar Hussain, Director Operations & Plans National Logistic Cell was the chief guest at the occasion. The ceremony was also attended by Air Cdre Javed Iqbal, SASO Federal Air Command and other distinguished guests.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief guest appreciated the efforts of PAF and WSFP for the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan. He also congratulated all stakeholders for successfully holding the mega event.

Pakistan Air Force clinched the winner’s trophy of 16th Shah Khan Ski Cup. PAF skiers proved their dominance as they clinched 02 medals in the 16th Shah Khan Alpine Ski Cup. In Slalom category, Zakir Hussain of Civil Aviation won the Gold, Ubaid Ullah of PAF earned Silver while Sep Hamza of Pak Army won Bronze medals. In the Giant Slalom category, L/NK Shakeem of Pak Army won Gold while Zakir Hussain of Civil Aviation and Shah Zaman of PAF won Silver & Bronze medals respectively.

In National Biathlon Championship Alam Maqsood of Gilgit Baltistan won Gold while Khan Ishaque of Gilgit Baltistan Scouts won Silver and Shah Noran of Pak Army won Bronze medals.

26 national skiers from all over the country participated in the much-awaited winter sports, which are conducted each year in the magnificent Naltar ski resort under the auspices of PAF and the Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan. Teams of PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Islamabad and Civil Aviation Authority participated in the mega event.

Pakistan Air Force and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan jointly arrange these events each year in a bid to promote winter sports in the country and sports tourism in the snowy mountains of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.