Govt, Opp make last ditch effort ahead of no-trust vote against PM

PPP, MQMP decide to

‘work together’

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took revolutionary measures for people’s welfare as the government enjoys the confidence of masses in the current political scenario.

Besides the provision of interest-free loans to youth, women, poor and middle classes through Kamyab Jawan Program, various initiatives such as Riayat Ration, Education Scholarships, Emergency Cash, mother-child healthcare, Panahgahs and Women Centers have been taken under Ehaas Program, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Members of National Assembly (MNAs), who called on him and expressed their complete confidence in his leadership.

The MNAs, who met the Prime Minister included Sher Akbar Khan, Saleem-ur-Rehman, Zil-e-Huma, Chaudhry Amir Sultan Cheema, Malik Umar Aslam Khan, Usman Khan Tarkai, Arbab Amir Ayub, Imran Khattaq, Javed Iqbal Warraich, Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi and Niaz Ahmad Jhakar. Special Assistant to PM Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting. The Prime Minister said that despite the rising petroleum prices in the international market, the government in order to provide relief to masses was paying heavy subsidy on petrol and diesel. “These are the measures, which were never taken by any government,” he stressed. The Prime Minister advised the MNAs to enhance contacts with people in their respective constituencies and help address their problems on immediate basis.

PTI core committee discusses political scenario

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan also chaired the meeting of his party’s core committee here on Monday. The meeting discussed the current political situation in the country.

The core committee members including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood, Asad Umar, Asad Qaiser, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Atif Khan, Shireen Mazari, Shiekh Rashid Ahmed, Hammad Azhar, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Zaidi, Amir Dogar, Imran Ismael, Ghulam Sarwar, Babar Awan, Chaudhry Sarwar, Qasim Khan Suri, Khusro Bakhtyar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Shahbaz Gill, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and others attended the meeting.

Governor Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar attended the meeting via video-link. A meeting of PTI core committee chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was held in Islamabad on Monday. It discussed overall political situation of the country.

Later briefing media, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the PTI core committee has expressed full confidence in the leadership of the Prime Minister. He said the core committee condemned the tactics being employed by the opposition parties to promote horse trading in the house.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan is fighting against multiple conspiracies.

He said Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has emerged as a country with an independent foreign policy.

The Minister said freedom of Pakistan will not be compromised and Imran Khan will not be blackmailed at any cost. He said opposition will be surprised with PTI moves. He was confident that the allied parties will stand by the government.

GDA, BAP delegations call on PM

A delegation of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) led by Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fahmida Mirza Monday called upon Prime Minister Imran Khan to express their confidence in his leadership and the government’s public welfare policies.

Ghous Bux Mahar, Member of the National Assembly and Dr Zulfiqar Mirza were included in the delegation, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Separately, a delegation of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) led by its parliamentary leader Nawabzada Khalid Magsi also called on the prime minister.

During the meeting, overall political situation in the country was discussed. Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Robina Irfan, Sardar Israr Tareen and Mir Ahsan Reki, members of the National Assembly, were included in the delegation.

Ministers including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, and Special Assistant to the PM Dr Shahbaz Gill also attended the meetings.

Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan yesterday ‘reached an understanding’ and vowed to work together in the greater interest of the country.

The decision was made in a meeting between PPP leadership, including party co-Chairman chairmen Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and a MQMP delegation.

“The two parties discussed the current political situation in the country. PPP agreed to all of MQMP’s points of concern,” said a PPP statement, bringing an end to troubled ties between the two parties after a long wait.

Former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and senior leader Sharjeel Memon also participated from the PPP side.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Amin-ul-Haque, convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior deputy convener Amir Khan, Wasim Akhtar, Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hasan and Javed Hanif were part of the MQMP delegation.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran had visited Karachi to hold meetings with the leadership of MQMP but there was no commitment.

In its statement, MQMP, acknowledged that the meeting with the PPP was in continuation of the series of political meetings it has held over the past few days but also said that it was yet to decide on its stance on the no-trust move.

“A decision on the political situation, including the no-trust move, will be taken after considering the interests of our people,” a spokesperson of the MQMP said adding the party was still in the “process of consultations.”

The spokesperson, however, confirmed that the MQMP and PPP had agreed to have a better relationship to resolve the problems of urban Sindh.

“An agreement was reached to resolve administrative and legal challenges through legislation,” he said.

MQMP is a major government ally and parting of ways with the government will be a shocker for the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government.

Any decision by the MQMP and PML-Q to part ways with the government will be a huge setback as several PTI lawmakers are also likely to rebel and vote for the opposition’s motion.