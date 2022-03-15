Kin of NA speaker booked for assaulting motorway police

Rawalpindi – Naseerabad police have booked nephew and brother in law of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser along with dozens of their guards on charges of assaulting motorway police personnel on a toll plaza near Islamabad Toll Plaza North upon stopping them for rash and careless driving, informed sources on Monday.

The case was registered on complaint of National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) Patrolling Officer Muhammad Ibrahim against the accused under sections 353/186/506/341/427/279/147/149 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), they said.

Sources disclosed that NHMP personnel had also handed over the detained accused to Naseerabad police which had obtained their physical remand from a court of law for further investigation. Police are also carrying raid to arrest the other fleeing accused, according to a police spokesman.

According to sources, NHMP official Muhammad Ibrahim contended that he, along with junior patrolling officer and a constable was on official duty near Islamabad Toll Plaza North when they noticed four vehicles being driven carelessly by the drivers. He said they signalled the vehicles to stop and demanded licences from drivers on which Ghalib, Farqan, Walid Khan, Muhammad Qail, Muhammad Wahab, Muhammad Ali, Arbaz Khan, Ahtesham and others stepped down from their vehicles and started scuffling with them. He said the other patrolling officers arrived on the scene and overwhelmed the accused involved in attacking on patrolling officers.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General (IG) of NHMP Inam Ghani took notice of the incident and ordered concerned officials to take action against the accused according to the law.